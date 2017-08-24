Dwayne Allen admits learning Patriots offense “extremely hard”

AP

The Patriots traded for tight end Dwayne Allen in March, and he doesn’t mind admitting that he’s still learning his way around their offense.

“It is extremely hard,” Allen said, via Rich Thompson of the Boston Herald. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it.”

Of course, he’s also coming into a system full of players who have been running it for years, but he’s been struck by how different things are from his days with the Colts.

“It is hard but also stimulating and very exciting,” Allen said. “It is one of those things that where you pray for something so long, and when it comes, you can’t cry because it’s harder than you thought it was going to be.

“You have to accept that and be grateful for it.”

The way Patriots use multiple tight ends, there’s a possibility for Allen to have a considerable impact alongside Rob Gronkowski. And now that he’s feeling more comfortable about what they’re asking him to do, there’s a better chance for him to do just that.