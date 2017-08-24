Former Packers lineman arrested for drugs again

AP

Former Packers defensive lineman Johnny Jolly has been arrested again on drug charges, and this time he used a unique variation of the “it’s not my weed” defense.

According to Keri Blakinger of the Houston Chronicle, Jolly was arrested on a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, when he was stopped with more than 28 grams of hydrocodone.

But Jolly’s lawyer said the pain medications were actually for someone else.

“Johnny Jolly was arrested for a crime that he did not commit and we plan to vigorously defend him in court and hopefully the district attorney will dismiss this charge,” defense attorney Carl Moore said. “He has – and he told the police – a very ill grandmother and the medication was his grandmother’s medication.”

He’s currently free on $20,000 bond awaiting a Sept. 28 court date.

The 34-year-old Jolly has been out of the league since neck fusion surgery during the 2014 offseason. The 2006 sixth-rounder has a number of arrests on his record for felony possession of codeine, as well as a year-long suspension from the league in 2010.