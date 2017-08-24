Giants add a defensive back

Getty Images

The Giants had a roster spot open up on Wednesday when they placed cornerback Valentino Blake on the exempt/left squad list and they filled it with another defensive back on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Tim Scott to their 90-man roster.

Scott joins the team after a short stint with the Redskins, who waived him a little more than a week after they signed him. Scott entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted rookie with the Cowboys and spent time on their practice squad as well as the one in Cleveland. He was out of the league entirely last year.

Given the timing of Scott’s arrival and his limited experience at the professional level, it will be quite an uphill battle for Scott to make the Giants’ roster. Showing well enough to land on the practice squad may be a more reasonable goal, although he’ll have plenty of company vying for those spots over the next week.