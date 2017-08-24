Hue Jackson already sees a difference in DeShone Kizer

Posted by Mike Florio on August 24, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson, after promising to name his Week One starter on Wednesday, unveiled rookie DeShone Kizer only as the guy who will start at quarterback for the third preseason game. But that apparently was enough to spark a change in Kizer.

“I see an uptick in making sure that the t’s are crossed and the i’s are dotted,” Jackson told reporters on Thursday. “He had a really good practice today. . . . [T]oday, he acted like the DeShone I know and took the bull by the horns and had a heck of a practice.”

Jackson suggested that, on Wednesday, Kizer seemed a bit overwhelmed by “walking in the huddle for the first time as being the leader of the group.” The expectation is that Kizer will now blossom.

“When we drafted this young man, we spent a lot of time with him,” Jackson said. “He has talent, ability, and the football IQ. He has been here with us for quite a while so we have seen him grow through this process with him. He has done a good job that way. He works at it. It is important to him. We are teaching him how we want our quarterback to perform, prepare and all of those different things. That is a challenge for anybody because we do ask a lot. . . .

“As a quarterback, you kind of live along a lonely road a little bit. You come here early. You stay late. You get rid of distractions and turn the phones off. You have to kind of shut everybody out because you have to find your process that works for you. We are in the process of finding what is best for him. How is he going to get all of this information, get it in and then be able to give it back to his teammates? He is going through it, but he has done a great job. He doesn’t run from it. He kind of runs to it.”

On Saturday night, the question is whether Kizer will run with it, nailing down the starting job and becoming the latest name on the long list on the back of that jersey — and maybe the last one, for a while.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Hue Jackson already sees a difference in DeShone Kizer

  3. I really like this kid a lot. We’ve heard things out of ND, that he was immature, etc., but what I’ve read and seen of him this preseason and offseason, he’s looked and acted like a professional. He’ll having growing pains, and make some rookie mistakes, but this kid is putting in the time, and you can tell by the comments of some of his teammates, he’s taking it seriously. It also helps when you have a much improved OL.

  4. As predicted. This young man has all the tangibles. The way he performed after taking over in an emergency situation at ND, proves he has right stuff to succeed in the NFL. Playing for Hue Jackson is a great spot for him and the Browns.
    Good luck kid!

  6. I don’t like Osweiler as much as anybody but this is ridiculous. You have an experienced starting QB and you’re going to throw this kid into the fire and scar him for life. I would pay 20 million to keep Osweiler as back up in this situation.

  7. I hope he becomes a franchise QB. The League needs more QB’s or less teams.

    Besides, the Browns got screwed by Modell. They’ve waited long enough to write the wrong. I’m sure there have been many a night of ‘what if’s, with Belichick and Newsome. The best young coaching staff in the history of football…poof.

    PS

    I bet Manziel had at least 2 cell phones.

Leave a Reply