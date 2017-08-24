Hue Jackson already sees a difference in DeShone Kizer

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson, after promising to name his Week One starter on Wednesday, unveiled rookie DeShone Kizer only as the guy who will start at quarterback for the third preseason game. But that apparently was enough to spark a change in Kizer.

“I see an uptick in making sure that the t’s are crossed and the i’s are dotted,” Jackson told reporters on Thursday. “He had a really good practice today. . . . [T]oday, he acted like the DeShone I know and took the bull by the horns and had a heck of a practice.”

Jackson suggested that, on Wednesday, Kizer seemed a bit overwhelmed by “walking in the huddle for the first time as being the leader of the group.” The expectation is that Kizer will now blossom.

“When we drafted this young man, we spent a lot of time with him,” Jackson said. “He has talent, ability, and the football IQ. He has been here with us for quite a while so we have seen him grow through this process with him. He has done a good job that way. He works at it. It is important to him. We are teaching him how we want our quarterback to perform, prepare and all of those different things. That is a challenge for anybody because we do ask a lot. . . .

“As a quarterback, you kind of live along a lonely road a little bit. You come here early. You stay late. You get rid of distractions and turn the phones off. You have to kind of shut everybody out because you have to find your process that works for you. We are in the process of finding what is best for him. How is he going to get all of this information, get it in and then be able to give it back to his teammates? He is going through it, but he has done a great job. He doesn’t run from it. He kind of runs to it.”

On Saturday night, the question is whether Kizer will run with it, nailing down the starting job and becoming the latest name on the long list on the back of that jersey — and maybe the last one, for a while.