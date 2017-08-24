If the league office wants Kaepernick on a team, he’ll be on a team

In the aftermath of more than 1,000 people showing up outside 345 Park Avenue for a rally in support of unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick, some are arguing that the pressure on the NFL is misplaced. It’s not.

If the league office wanted Kaepernick to be employed, he’d be employed.

Case in point: Three years ago, Peter King reported prior to the first game of the 2014 regular season (Packers at Seahawks) that the NFL called multiple teams in an effort to get one of the teams to sign Michael Sam to its practice squad. The Cowboys eventually did.

With Kaepernick, it would unfold the same way. Phone calls and arm twists and horse trades would eventually result in Kaepernick being employed. Whether it’s offering the team a wink-nod chance to host a Super Bowl or a dispensation from having to give up a home game to London or a 10-year exemption from Hard Knocks or whatever else the league can quietly offer, there are ways the NFL could place Kaepernick on a team, if the NFL really wanted to.

With the application of pressure directly to the league office, maybe the league will decide to. As far as those supporting Kaepernick as concerned, there’s only one way to find out.

  1. What a ringing endorsement of Kaepernick – forcing a team to sign him. This is beyond ridiculous.

    He made his own bed, let him lie in it. I hope he never plays in the NFL again.

  6. If the league bows to the likes of far left wing extremists with ties to terrorism like Linda Sarsour, hate groups that call for the death of police officers like BLM and the vile Marxists who are a part of this absurd movement I will boycott the NFL for the second straight year and never buy another one of their products ever again.

  7. Jeez, so SICK and TIRED of this poor “ol’ Kap storyline”. Get off it dude. Other protester players have NFL jobs. Come to grips with it – he’s not that good. The NFL is about winning – how much winning has be produced?

    You hire him, or maybe it’s bad for your business too. After all, in the media, you definitely don’t need to win to be successful…

  8. Florio, you are beyond ridiculous. Are you actually equating being gay to wearing socks with pigs dressed as cops or saying the police are like slave patrols? Seriously, WTH is wrong with you guys?

  11. I don’t recall it working out too well for Michael Sam. If players feel you didn’t earn your way on to the team, there will be a lot of animosity towards Kaep.

  12. Wait til next week when 500 more guys yell they got cut cause they kneeled during the anthem! Really, what’s the “out” here? Force a guy on a team for someone else’s job so you can look cool?

    Terrell Ownes and many others learned their lesson that when you run your mouth, you need to be at the top of your game. If not, you’re a distraction that’s coaches don’t want/ need to deal with

  13. But how much does he want to be paid? Will he, for instance, take the same amount of $$ as Blaine Gabbert, who beat him out for a job? Why won’t he or his agent talk about this publicly?

  14. The NFL should not interfere. He took the stand and this is the price. We must stop trying to remove consequences for behavior, or risk progression toward an anarchic society…

  15. Umm… it’s much cheaper to sign a guy on a practice squad than whatever Kapernick wants to get paid…

  17. So could have Tim Tebow done the same thing? Or are these different cases (like Brady and Zeke, except everyone wants to say those will result in the same outcome)

