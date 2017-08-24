Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice for Texans

Getty Images

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney‘s absence from practice came to an end at Thursday’s joint practice with the Saints.

Clowney missed more than a week of practice for the Texans without an explanation from the team and hasn’t played in either of the team’s first two preseason games, which led to a question for coach Bill O’Brien earlier this week about whether Clowney was injured.

O’Brien said no, but Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday that leg soreness was the reason he wasn’t taking the field. Wilson adds that the issue was “never regarded as serious,” but Clowney’s history of knee issues makes any problems in that area something to keep an eye on.

The Texans and Saints will play on Saturday in New Orleans and an appearance by Clowney in that game will give the Texans a taste of the Clowney/J.J. Watt combination that they barely got to see last year before Watt’s back injury knocked him out of action. Clowney and the rest of the Texans defense more than carried the weight without Watt, which has created some high hopes about what this year might hold for the unit.