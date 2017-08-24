Jaelen Strong: I made a mistake that night, but I won’t let this define me

Getty Images

Texans receiver Jaelen Strong released a statement on Twitter after his one-game suspension became official.

“I am disappointed to find out I’ve been suspended for the first game of the season for an incident that took place over a year and a half ago,” Strong wrote. “I’ve done everything right since that night. I have learned and matured. I have dedicated myself to being the best person I can be for this team, this city and our community and I want to be someone kids can look up to. I made a mistake that night, but I won’t let this define me.”

The NFL punished Strong for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, stemming from his marijuana possession arrest in 2016.

The legal matter was resolved when Strong entered a drug diversion program.

Strong had 14 catches for 131 yards last season and his absence will leave the Texans without two wideouts for the opener with Will Fuller sidelined with a broken collarbone.