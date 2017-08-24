Jaelen Strong officially suspended one game

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong will not be available for the team’s first game of the regular season.

The NFL announced that Strong has been suspended one game for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The suspension stems from a marijuana possession arrest in 2016.

As reported earlier this week, Strong appealed the suspension but there didn’t seem to be much chance of success as the one-game ban has become the standard for such arrests. The legal matter was resolved when Strong entered a drug diversion program.

Strong had 14 catches for 131 yards last season and his absence will leave the Texans without two wideouts for the opener as Will Fuller is out indefinitely with a broken collarbone.