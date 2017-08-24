Jaguars are stuck with Bortles’ salary, no matter what

Getty Images

The Jaguars are one of the only teams that willingly removes offset language from the guaranteed salaries in draft-pick contracts. They probably should reconsider that approach.

At a time when some have suggested that the Jaguars will trade quarterback Blake Bortles (that’s not happening), the only viable alternative to parking him on the bench for the full season in order to avoid triggering his injury-guaranteed $19 million salary for 2018 would be to cut him. But cutting him saves the team not a penny; his $3.2 million base salary for 2017 is fully guaranteed — and the Jaguars removed all offset language when the deal was signed in 2014.

This means that they’ll be paying Bortles $3.2 million regardless of whether he’s on the team or not, and regardless of whether he signs with another team or not. So if they’re going to pay him to not work, why not make him work?

Here’s why not. Any type of injury, suffered during a practice or a game, that would keep him from passing a physical in March makes the $19 million fully guaranteed.

So maybe the best move would be to bite the bullet, write the check, and wish Bortles well with his career, wherever it may continue.