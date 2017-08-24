Jaguars are stuck with Bortles’ salary, no matter what

Posted by Mike Florio on August 24, 2017, 8:19 AM EDT
The Jaguars are one of the only teams that willingly removes offset language from the guaranteed salaries in draft-pick contracts. They probably should reconsider that approach.

At a time when some have suggested that the Jaguars will trade quarterback Blake Bortles (that’s not happening), the only viable alternative to parking him on the bench for the full season in order to avoid triggering his injury-guaranteed $19 million salary for 2018 would be to cut him. But cutting him saves the team not a penny; his $3.2 million base salary for 2017 is fully guaranteed — and the Jaguars removed all offset language when the deal was signed in 2014.

This means that they’ll be paying Bortles $3.2 million regardless of whether he’s on the team or not, and regardless of whether he signs with another team or not. So if they’re going to pay him to not work, why not make him work?

Here’s why not. Any type of injury, suffered during a practice or a game, that would keep him from passing a physical in March makes the $19 million fully guaranteed.

So maybe the best move would be to bite the bullet, write the check, and wish Bortles well with his career, wherever it may continue.

9 responses to “Jaguars are stuck with Bortles’ salary, no matter what

  3. What is it with this crowd mentality of throwing Blake under the bus? I just checked his career stats; he is still better than a third of the starting QBs in the league right now. This guy is NOT Todd Marinovich.

  4. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:36 am
    I thought Tom was going to bring ‘smarts’ to the front office of the Jags? He’s not starting off on the right foot.

    Coughlin wasn’t there in 2014 when they drafted him, but I’m not sure if he made the decision to exercise the 5th yr option this offseason. I’d bite the bullet and cut him, rather than let him play/practice and get hurt and be on the hook for $19M

  5. Coughlin wasn’t there in 2014 when they drafted him.

    No, Dave Caldwell was…and you kept him.

  6. I really thought that cat was going to be pretty good. It looks like his problem is his intelligence. He just can’t mentally pick up the game.

  7. Bortles should take a knee during the next game’s Anthem. That would align him with CK and create such an outcry against the Jags (should they subsequently cut him) that someone (or some group) would insist the NFL take action for his re-employment with the argument that he was terminated solely for political reasons.

  8. Why didnt they clean house when they brought in Coughlin,hes not going to listen to the guy that got the Jags in the shape they are in anyway. What a dysfunctional work environment they have created…..another loooong season ahead for the jags..thankful for college football!!!

