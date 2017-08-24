Jaguars deny telling coaching candidates they’d have to keep Blake Bortles

Getty Images

The Jaguars threw their lot in with Blake Bortles when they drafted him third overall in 2014. They further committed to him this year when they picked up his $19 million option for 2018. But were they so committed to Bortles this offseason that they told their head-coaching candidates that agreeing to start Bortles was a prerequisite for taking the job?

That’s the word from Jaguars beat writer Ryan O’Halloran, who told Ross Tucker‏ of SiriusXM NFL Radio that Jaguars head-coaching candidates were given a mandate during the interview process that Bortles was the team’s quarterback, period.

The Jaguars, however, deny that. Team spokesman Tad Dickman described that report as “inaccurate.”

Regardless of whether G.M. Dave Caldwell (who drafted Bortles) and front office boss Tom Coughlin (who wasn’t in Jacksonville when the Jaguars drafted Bortles) wanted coach Doug Marrone to start Bortles, it now appears that Marrone is intent on starting Chad Henne instead. It will ultimately be Marrone’s decision, and if Henne is his choice, it will be an unequivocal statement that drafting Bortles, and picking up his $19 million option, were mistakes.