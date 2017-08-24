Jaguars deny telling coaching candidates they’d have to keep Blake Bortles

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 24, 2017
The Jaguars threw their lot in with Blake Bortles when they drafted him third overall in 2014. They further committed to him this year when they picked up his $19 million option for 2018. But were they so committed to Bortles this offseason that they told their head-coaching candidates that agreeing to start Bortles was a prerequisite for taking the job?

That’s the word from Jaguars beat writer Ryan O’Halloran, who told Ross Tucker‏ of SiriusXM NFL Radio that Jaguars head-coaching candidates were given a mandate during the interview process that Bortles was the team’s quarterback, period.

The Jaguars, however, deny that. Team spokesman Tad Dickman described that report as “inaccurate.”

Regardless of whether G.M. Dave Caldwell (who drafted Bortles) and front office boss Tom Coughlin (who wasn’t in Jacksonville when the Jaguars drafted Bortles) wanted coach Doug Marrone to start Bortles, it now appears that Marrone is intent on starting Chad Henne instead. It will ultimately be Marrone’s decision, and if Henne is his choice, it will be an unequivocal statement that drafting Bortles, and picking up his $19 million option, were mistakes.

  1. No, you see, you got it wrong. We didn’t tell candidates that they had to start Bortles. We informed them that he would be the only QB to dress each week and it was up to them who started.

  2. PFT, please stop anointing Henne the starting quarterback position for the season.

    Henne’s gonna start the third exhibition game …. that’s all.

    After Henne shows his wares, he will be returned to the back-up role.

    from a Miami fan ….

  3. Keep in mind Marrone has danced to this tune before: a QB the GM drafted too high who he wants to succeed and a backup who in none too glamorous but can get the job done.
    Marrone doesn’t mind crossing the GM by using the backup.

  4. It’ll be hard enough to find a good candidate to take that job anyway. They’d have to find an absolute patsy to take that job if they’re insisting on Bottles at QB.

  6. .
    Dave Caldwell is like Jeff Fisher, a media darling who escapes scrutiny. Caldwell ‘s drafts and free agency signings have been nothing short of woeful. He’s made the Jaguars a perennial moribund franchise .
    .

  7. Gus Bradley threw his NFL head coaching gig away by not picking up Tebow. The point of Bortles, Henne, Mallett and Geno Smith’s careers were to take spots meant for Tebow!

  8. Compared to this clown show- The Jack DelRio days were the good old days.
    Last 10 years of drafts have been the real problem. Look at last 10-12 1st rd picks of Jags – it is absolutely incredible.

  11. I learned the most valuable lesson in my life in my early 20’s. I found out I didn’t know everything and that life was a lot easier when I owned up to my mistakes and worked to fix them, not double down on stupid. Amazing how few people learn this. It’s basically the key to life.

