Jay Cutler ends his preseason with solid outing

AP

Retired when the month began, Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has put the hay in the barn in the first preseason of his unretirement.

Cutler completed five of eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in one quarter and two snaps of the second.

The bulk of the yardage came on a 72-yard catch-and-run to DeVante Parker. Cutler would have had another 41 yards on the first play of quarter two, but cornerback Ronald Darby mugged receiver Kenny Stills, who had blown past Darby with a nifty stutter-and-go. On the next play after the pass interference penalty in the end zone, Cutler found tight end Julius Thomas for a one-yard touchdown.

Cutler’s only negative came when he fumbled the ball after a snap on the first drive of the game. The Eagles recovered, and they scored a touchdown three plays later.

All in all, Cutler has looked sharp, and he should give the Dolphins a competent replacement to Ryan Tannehill, who is out for the year after his slightly torn ACL became fully torn.