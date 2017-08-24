Jay Gruden wants Jordan Reed to play in preseason game

AP

Even though Washington tight end Jordan Reed just returned to the practice field yesterday, coach Jay Gruden wasn’t ready to rule out the possibility of him playing in their third preseason game Sunday.

It seem’s his toe injury has sufficiently healed to the point of not being a long-term concern, which has them eager to see him with their starting offense, since he worked out on his own during the spring OTA season. He was there for a two-day minicamp in June, and has plenty of experience in the system.

“It’s important, it’s not critical,” Gruden said of Reed playing, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I’d like to get him back out there and get in the running game a little bit and obviously catch a couple passes. If he’s not feeling up to it at that time, so be it. . . .

“Jordan has missed time before and come back and not missed a beat. He’s one of those freakish guys that has the luxury of doing that. Not many other people can do that. Still, you’d like a player to get some involvement in a game before you play a real one.”

Of course, the fact he’s caught 153 passes and 17 touchdowns from Kirk Cousins the last two years gives them reason to think he’ll catch up quickly, but Reed said he’d like to play in the preseason.

“It’s real important to feel some hits and have live bullets at me, get my feet under me,” he said. “I’m pretty confident right now in my toe.”

Reed has changed to a wider cleat and is wearing orthotics to protect his toe, which helps him feel confident. But if there’s any reason for concern, it seems unusual to play him so soon after he was cleared to resume practicing.