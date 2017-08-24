Jimmy Smith: Ravens defense is a special unit

AP

Before the start of training camp, Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams said the team’s defense is “amazing” and that the unit would do something special during the 2017 season.

It has been a little more than a month since Williams shared that opinion and all the work the Ravens have done on the field over that period has at least one of his teammates feeling the same way. Cornerback Jimmy Smith shares Williams’ feeling about what lies ahead in Baltimore.

“This year it is a special unit,” Smith said, via ESPN.com. “We feel it. I think the defense as a whole feels it. We know it, and like I said over and over, you have to prove it now.”

The Ravens have the league’s top-ranked defense in the preseason, something best taken with a grain of salt even if it is obviously the desired outcome regardless of the date on the calendar. The starters have been particularly stingy and they’ll get the Bills this Saturday, so it won’t be much of a surprise if that remains the case before everything resets for the proving ground of the regular season.