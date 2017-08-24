Joe Thomas: I proved I don’t know anything about QBs

AP

Left tackle Joe Thomas has blocked for a lot of quarterbacks during his time with the Browns, but that hasn’t necessarily given him any great insight into picking one to start for the team.

That was the case this summer. Thomas said last week that it looked to him like Brock Osweiler would be the team’s starting quarterback to open the regular season, but coach Hue Jackson named DeShone Kizer the starter for the team’s third preseason game on Wednesday and suggested that Kizer will have to flame out in order to avoid being named the starter for Week One as well.

“Everyone always asks me about quarterbacks,” Thomas said, via ESPN.com. “I always say, ‘I really don’t know anything about quarterbacks.’ And I proved it in this case.”

Kizer, who took no offense to Thomas’ earlier comment, said Wednesday that one of his goals is to make sure that Thomas never blocks for another quarterback. There’s a long way to go before we know if that’s the case and Thomas said quarterback is the hardest position for a rookie to play, but added that Kizer “knows what that is going to take if he really wants this job.”