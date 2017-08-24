Joe Thomas: I proved I don’t know anything about QBs

Posted by Josh Alper on August 24, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT
Left tackle Joe Thomas has blocked for a lot of quarterbacks during his time with the Browns, but that hasn’t necessarily given him any great insight into picking one to start for the team.

That was the case this summer. Thomas said last week that it looked to him like Brock Osweiler would be the team’s starting quarterback to open the regular season, but coach Hue Jackson named DeShone Kizer the starter for the team’s third preseason game on Wednesday and suggested that Kizer will have to flame out in order to avoid being named the starter for Week One as well.

“Everyone always asks me about quarterbacks,” Thomas said, via ESPN.com. “I always say, ‘I really don’t know anything about quarterbacks.’ And I proved it in this case.”

Kizer, who took no offense to Thomas’ earlier comment, said Wednesday that one of his goals is to make sure that Thomas never blocks for another quarterback. There’s a long way to go before we know if that’s the case and Thomas said quarterback is the hardest position for a rookie to play, but added that Kizer “knows what that is going to take if he really wants this job.”

  2. Nope, it doesn’t prove anything. I’m sure there were some veteran linemen that thought guys like Brett Favre and Steve Young were worthy QB’s, only to see their team trade them away. Joe Montana rode the pine for two years. I’ll bet some of those 49ers veteran linemen thought Montana should have been playing. Don’t second guess yourself Joe.

  4. JT doesn’t know anything about picking QBs because he’s never gotten a chance to work with a good one – and that is coming from a lifelong Browns fan. I don’t think he was wrong about his assessment, I just think he was wrong about Osweiler’s ability to step up. His being named with the 1s for the 1st two games was a good indication someone saw something in him; however he showed that he had nothing to give to the team. Kizer, while raw (very raw) at least showed the ability to extend plays and score points – two goals for any NFL team.

