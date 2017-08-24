K.J. Wright, D.J. Alexander back with Seahawks after Regenokine procedures on knees

Getty Images

Seahawks linebackers K.J. Wright and D.J. Alexander both underwent Regenokine procedures to help alleviate pain in their knees over the last week.

While Wright is back with the team and will play Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, Alexander is on a slightly delayed scheduled by comparison.

Head coach Pete Carroll had initially given very limited details regarding the “process” Wright was having on a bothersome knee issue that initially emerged during OTAs in May. He was more specific on Thursday.

“I don’t even know if we can’t talk about it,” Carroll said. “I was always afraid I wouldn’t pronounce it right. But what I know it is called is Regenokine. OK, that is the process they went through.”

The procedure was developed in Germany and called “Orthokine.” However, that specific treatment is still illegal in the United States. Regenokine is an adapted version of the treatment that is accessible in the U.S. The basic idea behind the procedure is that anti-inflammatory agents are removed from the blood of a patient and the blood is then reinserted into a painful area to help encourage healing.

Kobe Bryant and Alex Rodriguez are among athletes to have had the procedure.

“There was no specific thing,” Wright said of his decision to have the procedure done. “Just sometimes things happen, things pop up, flare up. Just want to make sure you take care of it.

“I’m out there running full speed. Looking like the cheetah I am.”

After playing in the preseason opener against the Chargers, Wright missed all of last week getting his knee taken care of. Alexander had missed the last couple of weeks of practices due to his knee issue and hasn’t played in the preseason.