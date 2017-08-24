Latavius Murray set for preseason action on Sunday

AP

Running back Latavius Murray signed with the Vikings in March, but his first on-field work with the team was delayed until this summer because of ankle surgery.

Murray was activated from the physically unable to perform list on August 7 and has been practicing with the team over the last couple of weeks. On Sunday, he’ll take another step and see his first preseason action of the year when the Vikings take on the 49ers.

“We’ll just get him in and get him a taste and see how it goes,” coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Murray’s absence gave second-round pick Dalvin Cook a lot of time to flash his skills for the coaching staff and there have been frequent compliments for his work. Zimmer gave him another on Thursday when he said Cook rarely makes mistakes and doesn’t repeat them when he does make them, which are both traits that coaches like and that could make it harder for Murray to nudge the rookie out of the top spot in the backfield.