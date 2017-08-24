LeSean McCoy: Colin Kaepernick situation has something to do with protest, a lot to do with his play

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 24, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT
Bills running back LeSean McCoy thinks Colin Kaepernick‘s current unemployment is more nuanced than either that he’s being blackballed, or that he’s not good enough.

McCoy says teams may not like Kaepernick because of his national anthem protest, but McCoy believes a bigger issue is that teams don’t think Kaepernick is a good enough quarterback to be worth bringing a distraction to the team.

“That may have something to do with but I think it also has a lot to do with his play,” McCoy said. “I’m sure a lot of teams wouldn’t want him as their starting quarterback. Then it’s the chaos that comes with it. It’s a lot. A team’s trying to win and not have a distraction on a team. As a player, there’s certain players that can be on a team with big distractions, and other players, they’re not good enough that it’s worth it. I think his situation is, not good enough to have on a team with all the attention that comes along with it. I’m sure if a guy like [Tom] Brady or a guy like — whoever is your favorite player, Odell Beckham or a guy like that — you’ll deal with that attention and play him. With certain guys, it’s not worth it.”

McCoy seems to think a lot of the commentary surrounding Kaepernick has come from people whose opinions aren’t worth much.

“I think the whole Kaepernick situation, in this country you can believe what you want, freedom of speech,” McCoy said. “I think maybe they could choose a better platform to state their beliefs. One thing I’ve learned about is that people in America, they’re followers. There’s some people that if you ask about these topics, they’ll say what they heard, not what they know.”

As the NFL faces increased criticism for Kaepernick’s continued unemployment, McCoy doesn’t sound particularly concerned.

21 responses to “LeSean McCoy: Colin Kaepernick situation has something to do with protest, a lot to do with his play

  5. Once again for the slow people out there.

    IF he was good he would be on a team PERIOD!

    There is way to much money in winning football games to not let a GOOD player play.

    Nobody wants the circus that comes with this guy and he is at best a backup QB!

    Plus he was asking for 9+ mill a year!!! you morons are out protesting for a guy who is demanding millions of dollars to play a game! wake up people!

  7. WOW! He’s pretty much right. Been saying the same thing as pretty much 95 percent of the people who also comment here. No one wants to deal with him or his girlfriend. The people protesting should really do some research and see the NFL has a habit of if a guy is good enough, they’ll let anything go. average talent to below, no so much.

  9. “One thing I’ve learned about is that people in America, they’re followers. There’s some people that if you ask about these topics, they’ll say what they heard, not what they know.”

    McCoy has also been a distraction to his teams in the past, but he hit the nail on the head with this quote above. Social media, the internet and the media in general are the majority of the problem in that quote. I have seen so many people jump on a bandwagon just because they saw one side of the story and went by what they heard. Some people don’t want to take the time to do their own research on a topic before they spout off on social media about it and form a belief about it.

  10. The NFL has a big problem on their hands with all these protests. Im sure sponsors will love paying for something the public is upset about. When sponsors start pulling out, the NFL will listen. I cant act out and do or say whatever i want at work..why is working for the NFL any different?

  11. He just isn’t good enough to be a starter, definitely a backup but this is more to do with the backlash an owner would have to deal with from the fan base. He is being blackballed, plain and simple or maybe whiteballed in this case

  13. Shady is about to get 300 phone calls telling him why he’s wrong and what he should think and how he’s hurting the cause.

    Then comes the retraction and clarification on his comments in 3, 2, 1….

  16. LeSean you have summed it up perfectly, if Kaepernick was a better player he would be worth the distraction that he will bring to a team. Not too many teams if any are going to want the media circus that is sure to follow ” a back up quarterback at best”. If he had the talent of Brady or Beckham he would of already been signed, and his girlfriend needs to slow down on social media or she will be labeled the next Miko Grimes…

  17. That’s his opinion. Doesnt make him right. I agree that people are followers. When has Kaep came out stated he wanted 9 million dollars? He is alot better than these bum backups and some starters I have seen in preseason. Please lets kill all this “distraction” nonsense. Vick was a shell of himself and was still afforded the opportunity to COMPETE which should be the same for Kaep.

  19. Whether or not you think he is a starter, a guy who can complete almost 60% of his passes, throw 3 TD’s for every pick, and has starter experience should be one of the two or three most desirable backups in the league.

  20. this is 100% truth…

    People want to point to the protests and rationaize that as the reason, the bottom line is, he’s just not that good, and hasnt been since the Harbaugh/SF split.

