LeSean McCoy: Colin Kaepernick situation has something to do with protest, a lot to do with his play

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy thinks Colin Kaepernick‘s current unemployment is more nuanced than either that he’s being blackballed, or that he’s not good enough.

McCoy says teams may not like Kaepernick because of his national anthem protest, but McCoy believes a bigger issue is that teams don’t think Kaepernick is a good enough quarterback to be worth bringing a distraction to the team.

“That may have something to do with but I think it also has a lot to do with his play,” McCoy said. “I’m sure a lot of teams wouldn’t want him as their starting quarterback. Then it’s the chaos that comes with it. It’s a lot. A team’s trying to win and not have a distraction on a team. As a player, there’s certain players that can be on a team with big distractions, and other players, they’re not good enough that it’s worth it. I think his situation is, not good enough to have on a team with all the attention that comes along with it. I’m sure if a guy like [Tom] Brady or a guy like — whoever is your favorite player, Odell Beckham or a guy like that — you’ll deal with that attention and play him. With certain guys, it’s not worth it.”

McCoy seems to think a lot of the commentary surrounding Kaepernick has come from people whose opinions aren’t worth much.

“I think the whole Kaepernick situation, in this country you can believe what you want, freedom of speech,” McCoy said. “I think maybe they could choose a better platform to state their beliefs. One thing I’ve learned about is that people in America, they’re followers. There’s some people that if you ask about these topics, they’ll say what they heard, not what they know.”

As the NFL faces increased criticism for Kaepernick’s continued unemployment, McCoy doesn’t sound particularly concerned.