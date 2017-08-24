Morris Claiborne hurts shoulder, could sit out Saturday

Posted by Charean Williams on August 24, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

It’s a headline the Cowboys know all too well. In five seasons in Dallas, Morris Claiborne played only six preseason games. His preseason injuries included wrist, shoulder (twice) and knee issues.

Claiborne’s injuries, which also kept him out of 33 of a possible 80 regular-season games with the Cowboys, are why he’s now with the Jets.

The cornerback missed practice again Thursday with a shoulder injury, and Jets coach Todd Bowles said Claiborne may miss Saturday’s game against the Giants. Bowles called it a “game-time decision,” per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Bowles said it’s the same shoulder Claiborne injured in 2014 in Dallas, but the coach added the injuries aren’t related. Claiborne dislocated his left shoulder in 2013, played with a harness and had surgery after the season. In 2014, he separated the AC joint in his right shoulder during a training camp practice but didn’t miss any regular-season games with it.

Claiborne played 11 snaps in the Jets’ first preseason game and 37 in the second.

Claiborne, the sixth overall pick in 2012, has never played a full regular season. He has had a torn patellar tendon as well as ankle, hamstring, groin, finger, wrist and shoulder injuries that have kept him sidelined.

Last season was Claiborne’s best in Dallas, but he played only seven regular-season games.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Morris Claiborne hurts shoulder, could sit out Saturday

  3. This could turn out to be nothing or could be the exact reason Dallas decided not to pay him to stick around.

  4. As a Cowboy fan I liked Mo and hope he does well with the Jets but I feel “Claiborne to miss X games” is going to heard a lot by Jets fans.

  5. I’ve come to the conclusion after this training camp that I think the Jets should just move on from Maccagnan and Bowles. I like Bowles the person, but the way he has handled QB’s, from picking vets based on their salary and experience over giving the younger guys a shot to plan for the future, playing Richardson at OLB, putting a 30 year old Revis on an island, and letting the locker room spin out of control last year, I think he is in over his head. Maccagnan seems to misfire every offseason, he should of traded Richardson, resigned Damon Harrison and Wilkerson instead he banked on Sheldon Richardson and let Harrison go, picking hack in the 2nd round when he had Geno Smith and Bryce Petty who aren’t good either but they created a log jam at QB while we missed out on Kizer, and Mahomes this year. There is plenty more but these aren’t the guys you can trust with drafting and developing a QB next season and setting him up for success.

Leave a Reply