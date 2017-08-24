Morris Claiborne hurts shoulder, could sit out Saturday

Getty Images

It’s a headline the Cowboys know all too well. In five seasons in Dallas, Morris Claiborne played only six preseason games. His preseason injuries included wrist, shoulder (twice) and knee issues.

Claiborne’s injuries, which also kept him out of 33 of a possible 80 regular-season games with the Cowboys, are why he’s now with the Jets.

The cornerback missed practice again Thursday with a shoulder injury, and Jets coach Todd Bowles said Claiborne may miss Saturday’s game against the Giants. Bowles called it a “game-time decision,” per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Bowles said it’s the same shoulder Claiborne injured in 2014 in Dallas, but the coach added the injuries aren’t related. Claiborne dislocated his left shoulder in 2013, played with a harness and had surgery after the season. In 2014, he separated the AC joint in his right shoulder during a training camp practice but didn’t miss any regular-season games with it.

Claiborne played 11 snaps in the Jets’ first preseason game and 37 in the second.

Claiborne, the sixth overall pick in 2012, has never played a full regular season. He has had a torn patellar tendon as well as ankle, hamstring, groin, finger, wrist and shoulder injuries that have kept him sidelined.

Last season was Claiborne’s best in Dallas, but he played only seven regular-season games.