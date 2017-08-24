Peyton Manning drops by Bears practice

Getty Images

The Bears had a future Hall of Fame quarterback on the field Wednesday, and no, that’s not a prediction about Mike Glennon or Mitchell Trubisky. Or even Mark Sanchez.

Via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was at Bears practice Wednesday, and spent some time talking to their quarterbacks afterward.

Manning played for Bears coach John Fox in Denver from 2012-14, and was in the Chicago area on a few errands. He spoke to the Northwestern football team Tuesday, and had shot a car commercial prior to dropping by to see the Bears.

“We talked about the offense a little bit, just how things are going,” Trubisky said. “How he’s doing, how I’m doing, and how this is a good offense because he used to play in a similar one.

“So he was just giving me some pointers, things I could do moving forward, how this is a great offense to be in and how I’ve got some good coaches to help me out. It’s awesome to have him at practice.”

Of course, if Manning wanted to hang around, he’d probably be named the starter immediately, even though Fox is slow to change his depth charts this time of year.