Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer named Senior nominees for Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has named this year’s Senior nominees for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The nominees are former Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile and former Packers guard Jerry Kramer. Both players will be up for consideration by the full selection committee on the Saturday before the Super Bowl next February and must receive 80 percent of the votes to be elected.

Brazile was the sixth overall pick of the 1975 NFL Draft, won defensive rookie of the year and went on to play outside linebacker for the Oilers for the next 10 years. He was named a first-team All Pro five times and named to seven Pro Bowl teams during a career that also earned him a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1970s. He’s only credited with 11 career sacks as they were only an official statistic during the final three years of his career, but was impactful as a pass rusher and also intercepted 13 passes over the course of his career.

Kramer played guard for the Packers from 1958-1968 and was a stalwart of Vince Lombardi’s teams that won five NFL championships as well as the first two Super Bowls. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1960s as well as the league’s 50th Anniversary Team and is the only member of the latter team not already in the Hall of Fame.

That’s made Kramer a frequent mention as one of the players most deserving of a spot in Canton and he’ll have a chance to get there in February.