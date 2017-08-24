Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer named Senior nominees for Hall of Fame

Posted by Josh Alper on August 24, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has named this year’s Senior nominees for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The nominees are former Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile and former Packers guard Jerry Kramer. Both players will be up for consideration by the full selection committee on the Saturday before the Super Bowl next February and must receive 80 percent of the votes to be elected.

Brazile was the sixth overall pick of the 1975 NFL Draft, won defensive rookie of the year and went on to play outside linebacker for the Oilers for the next 10 years. He was named a first-team All Pro five times and named to seven Pro Bowl teams during a career that also earned him a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1970s. He’s only credited with 11 career sacks as they were only an official statistic during the final three years of his career, but was impactful as a pass rusher and also intercepted 13 passes over the course of his career.

Kramer played guard for the Packers from 1958-1968 and was a stalwart of Vince Lombardi’s teams that won five NFL championships as well as the first two Super Bowls. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1960s as well as the league’s 50th Anniversary Team and is the only member of the latter team not already in the Hall of Fame.

That’s made Kramer a frequent mention as one of the players most deserving of a spot in Canton and he’ll have a chance to get there in February.

  6. Kramer would make 12 HOF’rs for Lombardi’s Packers.

    Teams only had 40 players on their rosters in the 60s.. So at any given time, 1/4 of Lombardi’s players were HOFrs.

    GOAT

  8. I’m glad Jerry Kramer will finally be getting in. I hope Jim Marshall gets the opportunity next year.

  10. As I hear it, Kramer offended Bart Starr by writing “Instant Replay”. It’s a shame, comical that Jerry Kramer has had to wait this long.

    (Actually, a “shame” is a busload of Oakland Raider fans going over a 500 foot cliff with 3 empty seats.)

  11. The Phantom Stranger says:
    I’m glad Jerry Kramer will finally be getting in. I hope Jim Marshall gets the opportunity next year.

    This Packers fan agrees.
    Jim Marshall was terrific, although my favorite story about him — which, as a longtime Vikings fan you know doubt are well familiar with — is the 1971 snowmobile trip in which he and some friends were caught in a blizzard and literally had to burn money to survive.
    Like Kramer, a warrior who deserves his place in the Hall.

  13. How is Kramer not in the Hall? It’s not like his books are the football version of Ball Four.

  15. Congratulations to both and way overdue. Hopefully this decade, Ken Anderson finally gets the votes.In his 16 NFL seasons, Anderson completed 2,654 of 4,475 passes (59.3%) for 32,838 yards and 197 touchdowns and 160 interceptions. He also gained 2,220 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 397 carries. His completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes are all Bengals records. His 2,220 rushing yards are the most ever by a Bengals quarterback. Anderson led the NFL in quarterback rating four times during his career (1974, ’75, ’81 and ’82) and led the league in passing yards twice (1974, 1975). He was selected to four Pro Bowls (1975-76 & 1981-82). Anderson was voted All-Pro in 1981, 2nd Team All-Pro in 1975 and 2nd Team All-AFC in 1974 & 1982.

  16. Had the pleasure of seeing Kramer lead Jim Taylor on the Green Bay sweep at the old Kezar Stadium. Outcome was not very good for my team but how this guy is not in the HOF is a disgrace.

  18. back when football and star wars mattered.

    and all you that have all your reports and studies need to look at jerry kramer and mean joe greene. Some of the toughest and fiercest and their brains are just fine, maybe it has more to do with genetics and brain structure than hard nosed football collisions. just sayin’

  19. bigmark67 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:36 pm
    Next up Lester Hayes, Cliff Branch, Jack Tatum and Tom Flores………….

    Agreed.

    – Pats Fan for over 35 years now

    I have no idea how Branch and Lester Hayes are not in, in particular. Flores should be in since everyone keeps babbling about Tom Coughlin being in for 2 rings. And, if Dungy is in for the whole “minority coach wins the SB”, it’s vbery insulting to everyone’s intelligence knowing Flores not only was the first, but he has 2 rings. Also, that 83 Raiders club was the only great AFC team that decade in an NFC-dominant era.

    Then we can work on some Pats players who need to be in, who aren’t.

  20. Hopefully this decade, Ken Anderson finally gets the votes.
    Ken Anderson V Kurt Warner

    MVP Awards
    Anderson – 1
    Warner – 2

    Passes completed
    Anderson – 38th
    Warner – 37th

    Passing yards
    Anderson – 35th
    Warner – 38th

    Passing tds
    Anderson – 42nd
    Warner – 35th

    Passer rating
    Anderson – 49th (led the League 4x)
    Warner – 10th (led League 2x)

    Wins as a starter (including playoffs)
    Anderson – 93
    Warner – 76

    Anderson has a pretty good case for sure. Especially considering he played 9 14-game seasons, and he played in an era that really didn’t favor passing. His numbers could be considerably higher than Warners.

  22. From a Viking fan, it’s about bleeping time Kramer got in. Brazile is also deserving; nice to see him honored.

    bigmark67 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:36 pm
    Next up Lester Hayes, Cliff Branch, Jack Tatum and Tom Flores………….

    Among that group, Branch is the most deserving; he had a stellar career, and as good as Belitnikoff was, I think Branch was better. Hayes deserves to go as well. I believe Flores is the only retired coach with multiple Super Bowl titles not in the HOF, but outside of those two seasons, his teams weren’t all that dominate.

    Tatum I’m not sold on. He had a reputation as a hitter, but I’m not sure the rest of his skill set. or his career stats, really measure up. It doesn’t help that he was a cheap shot artist, and his hit that paralyzed Daryl Stingley was a brutal and completely unnecessary hit delivered (after an obvious overthrow) in a preseason game. While those hits may have been commonplace back then, most DBs didn’t head-hunt like that even back then. Tatum never apologized or expressed regret for that, and I think that’ll terminate any chance he has of HOF consideration.

  23. If Robert Brazile had played in New York he not only would have been in the hall decades ago, he’d be regarded as among the best ever. 6’4″, 230+ and fast as hell, he was the original pass-rushing outside 3-4 linebacker, and he was devastating. More than a few, including Bum Phillips, say he was LT before LT. Consensus All-Pro five straight years, among Ham and Lambert and Hendricks and a bunch of others already in the hall. He was their peer, at the very least. He would have flourished in any era, including today. He played some games against the Raiders and their all HOF O-line (okay, only four of the five starters are in the hall, but still) that were beyond epic; Art Shell couldn’t block him one on one, he always had TE help to deal with Bobo. Brazile epitomized football in my era, that fantastic if brutal time in the NFL when athletes were nearly as large, gifted and developed as today, but the rules were still stuck in the 1940’s. This man could hit. And did. Regularly.

  24. Recently elected Kenny Stabler also gives Anderson a good case;

    Stabler
    1 MVP
    57th completions
    57th passing yards
    47th td passes
    103 wins as a starter (including Playoffs)

  25. Ken Anderson has a case, but really hurt himself with his mediocre play in the final two postseason games of his career. Anderson helped dig the 20-0 first half hole Cincinnati found themselves in SB16, and the next year, he threw costly interceptions as the Bengals were upset at home versus the Jets.

  26. Everybody is jumping the gun. Neither one of them is in, yet. They are up for consideration.
    The only criteria for any Hall Of Fame player should be whether or not he was a dominating player for a good number of years in his era.
    Using that criteria, there’s no doubt that Kramer is a Hall Of Famer. Robert Brazille was a tremendous LB’er, too.
    Both of these guys should be in the Hall Of Fame already.

  27. Ridiculous..another Packer. Meanwhile, the Bengals have the CB with most interceptions not in HOF (and more than plenty in it), Ken Riley, and Ken Anderson — a better QB then Warner. So the whole thing is a farce. A team with players like Issac Curtis (who they actually changed the rules for), Riley, Anderson, Louis Breeden, David Fulcher, Bob Trumpy, Max Montoya, Chad Johnson, Willie Anderson, etc. don’t get a sniff.

