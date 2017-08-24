Rod Marinelli on Jaylon Smith’s debut: Oh boy

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith‘s long road back from the knee injury he suffered while playing for Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl after the 2015 season took a big step forward last weekend when Smith took the field against the Colts.

It was Smith’s first game since the injury and he played 12 snaps to open the contest before returning to the bench. That wasn’t a great deal of playing time and Smith was in on one tackle, but it was enough to elicit a rave review from defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli after he looked over the film of Smith’s efforts.

“Oh boy, good instincts, speed,” Marinelli said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Man that was a heckuva play he made on that tackle. You could see his speed, got natural instincts with leverage. And he’s just so hungry. Energy. He took another step. Another good step.”

Marinelli said he hopes to see Smith play more snaps and against more looks, particularly running plays, when the Cowboys face the Raiders this weekend. Should that go well, Marinelli won’t be the only one gushing about Smith.