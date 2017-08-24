Saints release Xavier Rush, John Robinson-Woodgett

Getty Images

The Saints waived receiver Xavier Rush and fullback John Robinson-Woodgett (pictured) on Thursday, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The transactions were needed to make room for fullback Zach Line and outside linebacker Bryan Braman, both of whom the Saints agreed to terms with after workouts Wednesday.

Rush signed with the Saints less than two weeks ago. The Tulane product a long shot to make the roster, but the Saints still are without receiver Jake Lampman, who has an undisclosed injury.

Robinson-Woodgett signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of the UMass.