Sean McDermott says Bills aren’t in position to trade LeSean McCoy

Getty Images

On Tuesday, PFT reported that the Bills are not entertaining trade offers for running back LeSean McCoy and Bills coach Sean McDermott said the same thing on Thursday.

McDermott was asked at his press conference about a report that the team was entertaining offers and whether they were in position to trade McCoy. McDermott used one word to answer the question and the word was “no.”

McCoy was also asked about it on Thursday and used a few more words to come to the same conclusion.

“There’s no trade talks. I talked to my coaches,” McCoy said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “I talked to Sean and Brandon [Beane], the G.M.. I have a lot of respect for the guys. We had a great conversation. I’ll leave it at that. One thing about it is everybody can have their own opinions or make up things. Nowadays with social media everything is blown out of proportion. At the end of the day, the only thing I can do is control what I can control and that’s being one of the best players in the NFL like I’ve been doing since I’ve been in the NFL. That’s the only thing I can do. Trade me or not. Keep me here. Whatever it is. I talked to them guys and they said that’s not on their radar and that’s not in the plans. Only thing I can do is gear up for the Ravens and get ready to have a good year like I do every year.”

Some could argue that the Bills are in position to trade McCoy after their draft day trade with the Chiefs and later deals involving Sammy Watkins and Ronald Darby left them with six picks in the first three rounds of this year’s draft. A McCoy trade would likely add to that treasure chest, but it would be pretty hard to convince the players still in Buffalo of the validity of Beane’s strong rejection of the notion that the team is tanking in 2017.