Texans’ thoughts on Hurricane Harvey back home

The Texans already are out of town, practicing with the Saints ahead of their preseason game Saturday in New Orleans, so they don’t have to change travel plans on the front end of their trip. But Hurricane Harvey, expected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm before it hits the Texas coast, could alter their return trip Saturday night.

“Certainly, if something does happen we’ll have to address it with the players,” coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Family comes first. It’s football over a lot of things, not family.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott already has declared a state of emergency for 30 counties, including Harris, which includes Houston. The National Hurricane Center projects that some areas could see up to 20 inches of rain.

That’s why Harvey has the Texans’ attention.

“Definitely keeping an eye on it, I have family back there of course,” linebacker Whitney Mercilus said. “I hope everybody is safe and everybody prepares. Hopefully, everybody stays away from the flooding. We’ve had some issues the past few years.”

Texas has not seen a hurricane since 2008 when Ike (pictured) made landfall in Galveston as a Category 2 storm in 2008.