Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills think QB Tyrod Taylor is adjusting well to their new system.

The Dolphins defense struggled in joint workouts with the Eagles.

Patriots QB Tom Brady‘s ready to get some more snaps this week.

The Jets continue to give QB Josh McCown limited work in practice.

Retired Ravens LB Zach Orr dropped by practice.

The Bengals have some veterans on the bubble.

A local judge is ripping the Browns for their anthem protest.

Steelers CB Coty Sensabaugh got some work with the starters.

Texans LB Brian Cushing is excited to work against Drew Brees.

Former Colts P Pat McAfee has a lot going on after football.

Jaguars QB Chad Henne would probably have to really screw it up tonight to lose the job back to Blake Bortles.

Titans RB DeMarco Murray may get some limited game action this week.

Broncos OLB Von Miller will make his preseason debut this week.

Former Chiefs guard Will Shields had his Hall of Fame ring stolen.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn isn’t all into the whole “Fight for L.A.” thing.

The Raiders are going to visit a pair of local high school football games.

The Cowboys drew a record crowd for a practice at their facility yesterday.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo won’t get into any specifics on injuries.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz expects to be “a lot sharper” this week.

Washington WR Terrelle Pryor and QB Kirk Cousins are working overtime to get their timing right.

The Bears have a lack of receiving options after letting WR Alshon Jeffery walk.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell revolutionized the injury report by declaring P Sam Martin “still alive.”

The Packers gave Kyle Murphy the first reps at RT after Bryan Bulaga‘s injury.

The Vikings aren’t putting any limits on the roles for RBs Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray.

Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel has called games from the coaches booth and the sideline and has no preference.

The Panthers are expected to get their first look at WR Curtis Samuel tonight.

Saints LB A.J. Klein is getting used to multiple roles.

The Buccaneers held three key players out of practice as a precaution.

Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams wants all the work he can get.

Rams QB Jared Goff is hoping to be able to run a two-minute drill in a game.

The 49ers are still struggling to adapt to a new run game.

The Seahawks are hoping to find an LT answer so they can leave the rest of their line intact.