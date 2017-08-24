Titans to “look a little harder” at Corey Davis after Sunday’s game

AP

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said last weekend that rookie wide receiver Corey Davis was on track to play in the team’s final preseason game if he continued to progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury this week.

A Thursday update on Davis’ status made it sound like things may not be on track any more. Davis hasn’t made the move to running on a treadmill at this point and Mularkey said reaching that milestone will give the team a better sense of how Davis is doing.

“He is coming along,” Mularkey said, via the team’s website. “I think we are going to look a little harder after this game to see where he is at. He is running on [equipment] that’s not a real treadmill, but something that is at least taking the pressure off of his lower half. He is running pretty well with that, and when he starts running with a treadmill that will be a good [indication] of where we’re at with him.”

The Titans play their final preseason game next Thursday, which would only leave a couple of practice days for Davis and those days will likely be on the lighter side given the quick turnaround from Sunday’s game against the Bears. That may leave Davis without a chance to play in the preseason, but the Titans will likely still give the fifth overall pick plenty of chances to make an impact once he’s healthy enough to get on the field.