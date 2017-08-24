Tom Brady actually enjoys playing preseason games

Getty Images

Not many people enjoy the preseason, but Tom Brady is not like most people.

Brady said that he enjoyed his limited playing time in last week’s preseason game and is looking forward to playing more this week.

“The rhythm of practice is very different, and the only way to simulate the game is to play,” Brady said, via the Boston Herald. “I can draw on a lot of experience, but it is nice to get out there and actually do it. It was fun being out there last week, and it will obviously be fun being out there this week.”

In the regular season, the Patriots’ offense obviously tries to do what it does best, but Brady says he enjoys the challenge of emphasizing things in the preseason that he knows the Patriots’ offense needs to improve.

“It’s like working hard after practice on things that have come into really clear view,” he said. “You [have] the things you are good at and the things you are not good at. Now is the time to put emphasis on the things you have not been solid at over the course of a lot of practices and meetings.”

At a time when preseason games seem increasingly irrelevant, Brady still sees some use for them. One more reason Brady is a rare player.