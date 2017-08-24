Tom Brady actually enjoys playing preseason games

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 24, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

Not many people enjoy the preseason, but Tom Brady is not like most people.

Brady said that he enjoyed his limited playing time in last week’s preseason game and is looking forward to playing more this week.

“The rhythm of practice is very different, and the only way to simulate the game is to play,” Brady said, via the Boston Herald. “I can draw on a lot of experience, but it is nice to get out there and actually do it. It was fun being out there last week, and it will obviously be fun being out there this week.”

In the regular season, the Patriots’ offense obviously tries to do what it does best, but Brady says he enjoys the challenge of emphasizing things in the preseason that he knows the Patriots’ offense needs to improve.

“It’s like working hard after practice on things that have come into really clear view,” he said. “You [have] the things you are good at and the things you are not good at. Now is the time to put emphasis on the things you have not been solid at over the course of a lot of practices and meetings.”

At a time when preseason games seem increasingly irrelevant, Brady still sees some use for them. One more reason Brady is a rare player.

19 responses to “Tom Brady actually enjoys playing preseason games

  4. This Bronco fan also likes preseason games. Since I don’t follow college ball it gives me a good chance to meet the new players and see guys play with all their hearts.

  6. In an interview with him and His wife this past year they were asked what its like on a down night in the Beady home. His answer was “Well once we get the kids to bed Giselle has her things she likes to do and I like to just kick back and watch some game film.” So there you have it, his favorite way to relax is to watch film and study his opponents. Thats the mentality that makes him so dominant year in year out.

  7. At some point, regular practice has to be monotonous, even compared to preseason football. While it’s still not a regular game as teams generally don’t blitz or get out of a base defense, they are trying and players should play for the challenge of every play. There is nothing wrong with 2 preseason games. There is something wrong with needing four of them and regulars aren’t even playing in the first and fourth games.

  9. .
    The endless conditioning, practice, travel and meetings are things that usually wear veterans down towards the end of their careers. However, Brady seems to enjoy all of it. He’s very unusual.
    .

  16. The word system is irrelevant and redundant when referring to a quarterback. All NFL offenses are based on a system, and thus Greatest “System” Quarterback of All Time is synonymous with Greatest Quarterback of All Time.

  17. That’s another reeason why the Patriots are in the thick of it in January EVERY YEAR. Thier leaders embrace PRACTICE to get better and fine tune. This way when the season starts, they go STORMING out of the gates.

  18. Part of the quality of the game is padded practices, two-a-days and preseason football. If we lose all of that we will see really bad football for the first 4 games at least. I understand the changes limit wear and tear on players, but it also has led to bad tackling and other sloppy play early in the season.

