Wentz-Smith connection pays off early

AP

If the real thing goes like the dress rehearsal, the Eagles will be very happy with the arrival of receiver Torrey Smith.

On the home team’s opening drive of the third preseason game between the Dolphins and Eagles in Philly, quarterback Carson Wentz found Smith for a 50-yard touchdown pass. Smith used his speed to streak past the Miami defenders (who apparently busted the coverage), catching the ball at the five and running in for the score.

Smith signed with the Eagles after being cut by the 49ers. Last season, the Eagles and 49ers discussed a potential trade for Smith, but were unable to finalize a deal before the deadline.

Smith and Alshon Jeffery upgrade the passing attack in Philly, giving Wentz two potent weapons for his second season.