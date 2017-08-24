Who wins the NFC South?

AP

The division that has produced the last two NFC champions starts 2017 with a quartet of teams that may be the most closely packed in all of football. Regardless of how the rosters stack up, the NFC South clearly has the best quarterbacks of any division in football.

So who wins it? The team still reeling (even if it insists it isn’t) from a 28-3 collapse in the Super Bowl? The team whose franchise quarterback isn’t healthy and may not be able to stay that way when he is? The team with one of the best quarterbacks in league history and, over the last three years, one of the worst defenses? Or the up-and-coming Hard Knocks darlings whose budding franchise quarterback’s intense desire to lead his team to a Super Bowl may exceed his ability to do so?

It’s the PFT Live question of the day. Pick a winner below, battle it out in the comments, and then tune in for Thursday’s edition of the show, with Chris Simms in studio for the final two hours of the show and a phone call from Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com regarding whatever it is that’s happening with the Browns.