Will Beatty working out for Jets

After last Saturday’s preseason game against the Lions, Jets coach Todd Bowles said that quarterback Christian Hackenberg didn’t have a chance playing behind an offensive line that offered little resistance to Detroit pass rushers.

That would seem to explain why the team is reaching into the discard pile to see if they can find some help for the unit. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets are working out former Giants tackle Will Beatty on Thursday.

Beatty, a 2009 second-round pick, started at left tackle for the Giants for several years before he missed the entire 2015 season due to a torn pectoral and a torn rotator cuff. He was released early in 2016, but returned to the team just before the start of the season and saw action in six games as a reserve.

That means it has been a while since Beatty has been asked to fill a prominent role on the offensive line, but the Jets aren’t in much position to be picky if he shows he could provide an upgrade over what’s already on hand.