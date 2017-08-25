Ahmad Brooks on the way out in San Francisco

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks is on the way out after nine seasons in San Francisco.

Brooks, who has been on the 49ers longer than any other player on their defense, will be cut, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee. The only thing that could keep Brooks on the roster for now is if the 49ers think they might be able to trade him before releasing him.

The 33-year-old Brooks is expendable after losing the starting strong side linebacker job to Eli Harold.

Brooks is heading into the final season of his contract and is due a base salary of $4.45 million this season. The 49ers’ co-leader with six sacks last season, Brooks will likely catch on with some other team looking for a veteran pass rusher, although he’s unlikely to find a team willing to pay him $4.45 million.