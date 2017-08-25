Alec Ogletree still hopeful for new contract from Rams

Getty Images

While the absence of Aaron Donald from training camp has been the biggest contract-related issue for the Los Angeles Rams, linebacker Alec Ogletree continues to seek a new contract from the team as well.

Ogletree is set to play out the final year of his five-year rookie contract with the Rams this season. He told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times at the start of training camp that discussions were taking place regarding a new deal was believed it would get completed at some point.

“It will get done eventually, one way or another,” he said.

Eventually hasn’t come around just yet.

Ogletree intends to play out the final year of his contract with the team regardless. He’s set to earn $8.37 million in base salary this season.

“Play this season, see how it goes,” he said, “and if we get a deal done before then great.

“If not, we’ll take it from there. I’m just focusing on one thing at time: getting ready for this season, Game 1, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Ogletree was named a second-team All-Pro last season after recording a career-high 136 tackles and two interceptions for the Rams.