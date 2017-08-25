Bengals look to new group of players to take over as leaders

Getty Images

The Bengals had their first losing season and first season without a playoff berth since 2010 last year and they saw several longtime members of the team like tackle Andrew Whitworth, defensive tackle Domata Peko and linebacker Rey Maualuga leave in the offseason.

Whitworth and Peko left as free agents while Maualuga was released, but the result was that a good number of the longest-tenured members of the team weren’t in Cincinnati the last time the team had to rebound from a losing season. That includes players drafted in 2011 like quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green, who were summoned to a dinner with coach Marvin Lewis before camp and told that they were the leaders of the team now.

“They have to understand: You have to take control, you have to take over,” Lewis said to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com. “Again, that group of guys, a year ago it’s 14 [vets], now it’s 20-something, that are at that point of their career. These guys have grown up. Now, they’re the leaders of the group, that group of players who’d never not gone to the playoffs. And that’s the thing, there are only five guys in this building who were there before then. That’s the great part of it. The rest of the group came in ’11 and ’12.”

While those players represent a bridge to more successful Bengals teams than the one they fielded last year, the plan for rebounding isn’t just about putting new leaders in place. Lewis said they had a more physical camp this year because they have to “reteach guys” what’s required on that front if the results are going to improve.

If it works out, Lewis will likely be back for a 16th season in Cincinnati. If not, the final year of his current contract could be his final year on the sideline and the change in approach will likely be more radical than anything implemented this summer.