Blake Bortles: I don’t know if it can get any worse than getting benched

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was demoted on the depth chart this week, coming off the bench in Thursday night’s preseason game for the first time since he was a rookie. He wasn’t happy about that.

“I don’t know if it can get any worse than that,” Bortles said Thursday night. “As a quarterback in the NFL, that’s probably the last thing you want to hear. I think you can roll over and lay down or you can keep working, grinding and trying to win that spot back. So, you have two options and I think you pick one and you go.”

Chad Henne started ahead of Bortles, but Bortles played better than Henne on Thursday and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said after the game that he still hasn’t decided who his starting quarterback is. Bortles said he tried to do all he can to earn the job back on Thursday night.

“It’s tough. I think you’re getting dealt a certain hand and it’s your decision and you chose to do what you want with it. You can put your head down and continue to work and continue to fight and go out and play. Make each rep you get in practice as meaningful as possible,” Bortles said.

Marrone is running out of time to make a decision. Bortles is hoping he can still do something to turn the tide his way.