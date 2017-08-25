Broncos claim Jimmy Bean off waivers

Getty Images

The Broncos claimed defensive lineman Jimmy Bean off waivers from the Raiders, the team announced. They waived rookie cornerback Dontrell Nelson in a corresponding move.

The Broncos defensive line has seen its share of injuries, including to starting defensive ends Jared Crick (back) and Derek Wolfe (ankle).

The Raiders waived Bean on Thursday after they reinstated Donald Penn to their active roster. Bean was projected as a mid-round draft choice before tearing an ACL after eight games during his senior season at Oklahoma State. He went undrafted in 2016.

Bean joined the Raiders’ practice squad last September and then signed a reserve/futures contract with the team in January.

He has not played in a regular-season game but saw action in the Raiders’ first two preseason games.