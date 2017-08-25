Broncos’ Devontae Booker won’t be on PUP to start season

Getty Images

After having wrist surgery in late-July, the Denver Broncos believed that running back Devontae Booker would be ready for the start of the regular season.

While his availability for Week 1 is still in doubt, the Broncos intend to activate Booker from the PUP list and carry him on the 53-man roster to begin the season.

“Well, Book should be on the roster, so that should not be an issue. He’s a part of the roster,”head coach Vance Joseph said Wednesday, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “His injury should not put him out past two weeks, three weeks at most.”

If Booker began the year on the reserve/PUP list, he wouldn’t be available until after the first six weeks of the season. While that approach could buy the Broncos an extra roster spot in the interim, they don’t appear inclined to do so as Booker should be ready within the first few weeks.

Booker made six starts in 16 games last year for Denver. He carried 174 times for 612 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.