Calais Campbell was impressed by Christian McCaffrey

Through three preseason games, Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey hasn’t generated eye-popping numbers, but he’s looked the part. He’s looked the part enough to impress a veteran defender who has been around and competed against his fair share of running backs.

“I was impressed,” Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell said after Thursday night’s Carolina-Jacksonville game. “He had a little more power than I thought he had. For a shifty guy, he’s strong and I’m very impressed by him I think he’ll do good in this league.”

Through three preseason games, McCaffrey has 87 yards rushing and 51 yards receiving. Making those relatively modest totals more impressive is that he’s averaging 5.11 yards per carry and 17 yards per catch.