Cam Newton wanted to play more, for once they didn’t let him

AP

Cam Newton didn’t want to let his teammates down last December, so he played with an injured shoulder that would eventually need surgery. Newton didn’t want to wait to catch up when training camp started, so he threw the first four days of practice and then needed a 12-day layoff to get through the after-effects of surgery.

But this time, even though Newton wanted to play more than one drive in his first preseason game, the Panthers pulled the plug at the right time.

Newton admitted he’d have liked more action than his one drive last night against the Jaguars, in which he led them to a touchdown in eight plays but threw just two short passes to do so.

“I was excited when they told me I was able to play. They didn’t tell me how much. I just wish I’d played a little longer,” Newton said, via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer. “I feel behind in a lot of ways. But the optimism of this game is we did have a great first drive. But we’ve just got to keep pushing forward in practice and be ready when our number’s called.”

While it’s not normal for starters to play in the fourth preseason game, the fact Newton has one drive this preseason might convince them to change their minds. But when asked if the lack of work meant he might play next week against the Steelers, Panthers coach Ron Rivera replied: “Not necessarily.”

That creates the obvious question of whether Newton has enough time to get himself ready for the regular season.

“Absolutely. I ain’t got no choice,” Newton said. “But when everything gets to going, pretty sure coach will have everybody ready to go.”

After some previous enthusiastic attempts led to longer setbacks, they might be wise to put him in bubble wrap, and not remove him until Sept. 10 in San Francisco.