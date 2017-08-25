Chiefs offense has rough night with both Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes

AP

In the first two preseason games, the Chiefs offense had good moments with both Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes at the helm of the offense.

Things didn’t go quite as well on Friday night against the Seahawks. Smith led the Chiefs to a field goal on their first possession of the game, but didn’t generate much else during a first half that also saw running back Spencer Ware carted off with a right knee injury.

Smith finished 7-of-17 for 44 yards and told Tracy Wolfson of CBS that there were “a lot of mistakes for us to clean up” after facing a good Seahawks defense.

Mahomes took over in the third quarter. He also led a long, penalty-aided field goal drive, but the Chiefs, who ran for 69 yards on 22 carries, punted quickly the other three times they had the ball with Mahomes in the game. The rookie had a couple of impressive plays on his way to finishing 8-of-15 for 70 yards, but there wasn’t much to love about the offense on a night that saw the Chiefs score their only touchdown on a 95-yard De'Anthony Thomas kickoff return.