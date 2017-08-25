Chris Carson shows well with Seahawks first team

AP

The Seahawks played without running backs Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise on Friday night, which left plenty of playing time with the first team for 2017 seventh-round pick Chris Carson.

Carson did well with his expanded opportunity. Carson ran eight times for 46 yards and caught two passes for 44 yards while Russell Wilson was in the game with the starters, strengthening his cases for both a spot on the 53-man roster and a role in the offense come September.

Carson had already drawn good reviews for his work during camp and ran the ball well in the first two preseason games while also forcing a fumble while covering a kickoff against the Vikings last week. Those performances definitely gained Carson some notice around the league and that should only grow while his chances of clearing waivers likely dropped to zero given his prominent role in the proceedings on Friday.

The Seahawks first-team offense as a whole played well on Friday as Russell Wilson went 13-of-19 for 200 yards while completing passes to eight different receivers. They did give up a couple of sacks and only got in the end zone once, leaving room for improvement while they find room for Carson heading into the regular season.