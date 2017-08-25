Cowboys will excuse Ezekiel Elliott from practice Monday to prepare for appeal

Getty Images

The Cowboys will excuse Ezekiel Elliott from practice Monday to prepare for his appeal. The running back will meet with arbiter Harold Henderson on Tuesday.

The team will send a representative, too, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott for six games, a result of Elliott’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, saying he assaulted her in July of 2016. Elliott has denied the accusation and issued a statement saying he strongly disagrees with the league’s findings.

According to the Morning News, Henderson denied Elliott’s representatives the chance to question Thompson at Tuesday’s hearing, as well as denying them access to NFL investigators’ notes.

Jones said the Cowboys would not make a filing on Elliott’s behalf.

The Cowboys don’t know when Henderson will make his ruling, but the appeal occurs less than a week before the Cowboys began practice for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Giants. Elliott will play Saturday against the Raiders in his only preseason action.

“I would assume, yes, [Elliott will practice] until a decision is made,” Jones said, via the Morning News. “The timing with the league, as we all know, there is no such thing as timing, so I wouldn’t want to speculate what their timing is.”