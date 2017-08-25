Curtis Samuel’s nerves were racing in preseason debut

AP

The Panthers used their first two draft picks on running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Curtis Samuel with designs on diversifying their offensive options beyond what they had in recent years.

McCaffrey’s been able to show his ability to do that all preseason, but a hamstring injury limited Samuel’s time on the field for the early part of camp. Samuel’s been back in action long enough to get the green light to play against the Jaguars on Thursday night and the fact that it was an exhibition game did nothing to calm Samuel’s nerves about his first NFL game action.

“When I first went into the game I was nervous,” Samuel said, via the team’s website. “I don’t know why; I’ve played in front of large crowds. But so much was going through my head. My head was just racing. I’m usually nervous every game, but not to the point where it’s like everything in my head is moving faster than my body and I can’t keep up. That was the first time actually.”

The Panthers made sure that Samuel got involved as they sent six passes in his direction. He caught four for 15 yards as the team kept him from overworking his hamstring on any deep shots and Samuel said he’s not all the way back into football shape, but that it’s coming soon. The Panthers hope the same is true of a positive impact on the offense.