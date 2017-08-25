Dannell Ellerbe cleared to play, Saints will cut him

Getty Images

Last month the Saints said they would release linebacker Dannell Ellerbe once he was cleared from a foot injury. That has now happened.

Ellerbe was cleared and will be released soon, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That gives some team with a need for some veteran depth at linebacker an opportunity. Ellerbe is good enough to be a starter on a lot of teams when he’s healthy, but the problem is that he hasn’t been healthy much. He’s missed 32 games in the last three seasons and has never played a 16-game season in his entire career.

The 31-year-old Ellerbe can probably help some team, however, and he’s likely to be on a roster this season.