De Smith on potential challengers for his job: “That’s fine”

Getty Images

Earlier this week, attorney Cyrus Mehri emerged as a way-too-early candidate for the position of executive director of the NFL Players Association. Appearing Friday on ESPN Radio’s Mike & Mike, current NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith was asked whether he’d be willing to debate Mehri.

“We have a process, and I think that if there’s someone out there, like there has been before, who wants to run for the job, that’s fine,” Smith said. “I wake up every morning knowing what my job has to be, and look forward to it every morning.”

There was nothing more about the election or Mehri’s candidacy during the interview. With Mehri in the early stages of what will be a persistent and relentless campaign (I’ve gotten three press releases in three days), it’s unclear how long Smith will be able to go without engaging Mehri.

If Mehri ends up being the first of many challengers for the job, like there were in 2015, that will help the incumbent. If, ultimately, only a small handful of candidates emerge, Mehri and Smith could essentially cancel each other out, given that both are litigators who didn’t play pro football. That could open the door for a former player to swoop in and capture the votes, like Smith did when former players Troy Vincent and Trace Armstrong split the vote in 2009.

As to the possibility of a debate between Mehri and Smith, they’ll eventually have a chance to be heard within the process to which Smith referred. A public debate for the benefit of folks who won’t have a vote in the process would be aimed only at generating media support (presumably for the contender) in the hopes that this will influence the 32 player representatives when the time comes to pick a leader next March.

However it plays out, it won’t be going away. And so with the Commissioner close to nailing down an extension through 2024, the NFLPA will spend the next seven months with uncertainty looming over who will be calling the shots for the critical three years before the current CBA expires.