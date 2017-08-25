Devante Parker already feeling a connection with Jay Cutler

AP

Jay Cutler has only been with the Miami Dolphins 18 days, but wide receiver DeVante Parker already feels like he’s developing a connection with the team’s new starting quarterback.

Cutler and Parker teamed up for a 72-yard completion in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Parker leaped above cornerback Ronald Darby, maintained his footing and broke free down to the Eagles’ 2-yard line.

“He likes to throw it deep whenever he has the chance,” Parker said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “He likes tall receivers and likes guys who can go up and get the ball.”

“I feel like during practice that (Cutler) just wanted to launch it up one time and see what happens and he did and I came down with it. Hopefully I can continue this connection with him.”

Cutler has referred to Parker as a faster version of Alshon Jeffery, whom Cutler played with in Chicago. That Cutler has been able to develop a potentially strong connection with any of receivers in such a short amount of time is a great indication for a Dolphins’ offense trying to push forward following the loss of Ryan Tannehill for the season.