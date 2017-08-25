Final Xbox Madden code will be disclosed during PFT Live

EA Sports

When we promote PFT Live, we typically refer to the various A-list guests in an effort to get you to listen and/or watch. But here’s what I’ve learned this week: Free stuff trumps anyone we can book.

So instead of highlighting in this space that Friday’s PFT Live includes a visit from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, I’ll lead with this — I’ve got a single code left for a free digital download of Madden 18, and I’ll be reading it on the air at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Today’s show will be a radio-only endeavor. So to hear any, some, or all of it, tune in to NBC Sports Radio (check local listings), NBCSportsRadio.com, SiriusXM 205, or the NBC Sports Radio app.

Bob Kravitz of WTHR in Indy will join us, along with maybe one or two others. But all you really care about right now is getting that code. Tune in at 8:02 a.m. ET (or earlier if you like) for the show, which started at 6:00 a.m. ET and which re-airs in its entirety at 9:00 a.m. ET.