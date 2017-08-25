Gerald McCoy won’t play Saturday, but says he’s fine

Getty Images

Word earlier on Friday was that Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy might have an MRI to get a better look at a groin injury, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much to be worried about for the regular season.

McCoy said he has strained groin, which will be enough to keep him from playing in the team’s game against the Browns on Saturday. McCoy sounds confident that it won’t keep him out for much longer than that.

“Whatever happened to good old-fashioned rest?” McCoy said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m fine.”

McCoy has more than two weeks to get ready for Week One and, barring negative updates over that span, there doesn’t seem to be much reason to think he will be anywhere but in the middle of Tampa Bay’s defensive line for that game.