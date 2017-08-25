Henderson refuses to require Tiffany Thompson’s presence at Elliott appeal hearing

Posted by Mike Florio on August 25, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT
With the appeal hearing in Ezekiel Elliott‘s case coming on Tuesday, arbitrator Harold Henderson has issued key rulings regarding the contours of the process.

Per a league source, Henderson has denied a request from Elliott’s representatives to make his accuser, Tiffany Thompson, available to testify. Henderson also has denied requests for notes or transcripts of meetings with Thompson.

Instead, Henderson has required only that Kia Roberts, who was involved in the investigation on the league’s behalf, be available to testify.

And so Elliott will have had no chance to question the key witness in the case, she will have never been placed under oath, and her credibility will have never been tested by either of the people making the key decisions in the case — Henderson now or Commissioner Roger Goodell previously.

None of this excuses domestic violence. But if the NFL is going to have its own in-house justice system aimed at investigating and prosecuting domestic violence, the NFL must have reasonable safeguards in place to ensure that the player has a fair opportunity to defend himself against these charges. Absent those protection, a very real risk of players facing false charges will emerge.

12 responses to “Henderson refuses to require Tiffany Thompson’s presence at Elliott appeal hearing

  1. Why bother wasting time questioning someone when the league doesn’t care what she has to say? They’ve made their decision and Henderson is there to sign off on it, not actually to listen to both sides and make a neutral, unbiased judgment.

  3. The fix is already in. It only took half a dozen offenses to get one hearing? Most people get slammed every time. But Godell always plays favorites.

  4. Even if Henderson wanted Tiffany Thompson at the hearing, what power would he have to compel her appearance, aside from telling the NFL “you must have her at the hearing or you lose,” which seems unfair, since the NFL can’t force her to go either.

  6. This doesn’t sound like due process for Zeke. They are setting this up for an appeal to a real court. He may not miss any games this year.

  8. When Brady was suspended for Deflate-gate lots of people laughed and cheered, but I was worried. Deflate-gate was a witch hunt with a predetermined outcome, and it was only a matter of time before something similarly asinine happened to another team, and one day probably my team. Now all the Cowboy fans who were laughing at the Pats see why they were so upset. When the outcome is determined, the league just looks for whatever snippet it can find to justify its outcome, says it’s “more probable than not” or some similar BS, and then suspends wildly. It happened to New England, it’s happening to Dallas, and it could happen to anyone next.

  9. Won’t these rulings and the absence of Goodell putting the accuser under oath, give Elliott a reasonable legal argument in court that the process is unfair and contrary to the rules of natural justice?

  12. Which proves the NFL is full of crap. How can there be due process and fairness without cross-examining the accuser or claimant? That language has got to be written someplace in the CBA under the appeals section for player discipline or else someone in the NFLPA is severely incompetent.

