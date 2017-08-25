Hurricane Harvey has Cowboys talking about hosting Texans game

AP

There are bigger concerns in Houston at the moment than next Thursday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

But with Hurricane Harvey bearing down on the Gulf Coast of Texas, they might need a new site for it.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said there have been conversations about moving the game to Dallas if NRG Stadium isn’t available or ready to host a football game.

With the huge storm heading toward Texas as we speak, there’s no way to know whether it will even be possible to host the game there, or whether local authorities will be able to muster the manpower needed to get a large crowd in and out of a football game given the greater priorities at hand.